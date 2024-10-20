Visiting Chinese Delegation Calls On PM Oli

A visiting Chinese delegation led by Chen Jining, a member of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and Secretary for the Shanghai Municipal Committee, called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today.

During the courtesy meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Nepal and China, as well as collaboration between their respective political parties.

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of the CPC and General Secretary Xi Jinping's leadership in alleviating poverty and driving holistic development in China, expressing Nepal's interest in benefiting from such advancements.

The Prime Minister informed the delegation about the coalition government formed by Nepal's two largest parties, the CPN (UML) and the Nepali Congress, aimed at ensuring political stability.

He expressed hopes for continued Chinese support for Nepal's economic development and stressed the need to regularise the exchange of high-level visits to enhance government-to-government, people-to-people, trade, cultural, and historical ties.

Reaffirming Nepal's commitment to the One-China policy, the Prime Minister stated that no anti-China activities would be tolerated within Nepal's territory.

In response, Chen said that his visit was directed by General Secretary Xi and reaffirmed China's support for Nepal’s happiness and prosperity, respecting the decisions made by Nepal's political parties. Ge said that the delegation would brief Xi on the topics that came up during the visit.

Among those present at the meeting were the Prime Minister's Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, UML Secretary and Foreign Department Chief Raghubir Mahaseth, Department member Dr Anjan Shakya and Gopal Khanal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Krishna Prasad Dhakal, and China’s Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song. (RSS)