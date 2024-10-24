France Supports Nepal In Linking Climate And Disaster Risk Financing With Shock Responsive Social Protection

Oct. 24, 2024, 8:30 p.m.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has provided funding to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Nepal valued at USD 161,000 for a project titled “Linking Climate Risk Financing and Insurance (CDRFI) with Shock Responsive Social Protection (SRSP)”. This project aims at strengthening the government of Nepal’s capacity to respond to natural disasters by linking climate risk financing and insurance with social protection systems to better protect vulnerable communities from the impacts of floods, landslides, and other natural hazards. The funding is part of a larger contribution from France to the WFP Social Protection Trust Fund hosted at the agency’s headquarters in Rome.

The project will be implemented by WFP Nepal in collaboration with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) and other stakeholders focusing on locations prone to recurrent floods and landslides.

Building on WFP’s existing work, the project will aim to improve the way financial support reaches people before and after a disaster, ensuring quicker and more effective responses. By connecting disaster risk funds with Nepal’s social protection systems, the goal is to reduce the impact of future disasters on both people and the economy.

This initiative is part of France’s broader commitment to supporting vulnerable countries in addressing climate risks and building resilience.

