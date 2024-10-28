Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.