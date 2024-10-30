KOICA Volunteer Enhances Early Childhood Education At Shree Bishankhu Narayan Secondary School

Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) Kyung Hee Lee, dispatched by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has successfully completed a small-scale KOV project at Shree Bishankhu Narayan Secondary School in Godamchour, Godawari, Lalitpur. Since her assignment to the school in September 2023, she has worked on a project titled “Let’s Play Together in the Playground,” which focused on enhancing Early Childhood Development education by developing teaching modules, upgrading ECD classroom, facilitating faculty room, construction of playground and installations of age appropriate play stations in school. The main objective of the project is to create an engaging and interactive learning space that encourages students to learn through play and making teaching and learning environment more enjoyable.

KOV Lee has emphasized the importance of incorporating physical activity, art, and music as foundational elements in the children’s education at Bishankhu Narayan School. She believes that these elements play a crucial role in supporting students' physical, emotional, and cognitive development. Altogether,Lee’s approach aims to create a well-rounded educational experience that nurtures young mind, not just academically but also socially and emotionally.

Kyung Hee Lee through KOICA contributed approximately USD 10,000 to support the school, which included the management of three playgrounds tailored for different age groups. The first playground, for children from kindergarten to Grade 3, features 2 bicycles, 1 slide, 1 football goalpost, 1 sandbox, 3 toy trucks, 1 fire truck, and 5 sets of sandbox props. The second playground, for children in Grades 4 to 7, includes a large play station. The third playground, for children in Grades 8 to 10, is equipped with 1 badminton net, 4 badminton rackets, 2 boxes of badminton shuttlecocks, and 15 footballs and basketballs.

The project handover ceremony took place on October 29, 2024, at the school with notable attendees including Tae Young Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea and Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA, along with their team members.

Tae Young Park, Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Nepal praised the impactful efforts of KOICA volunteer Kyung Hee Lee which was focused on installing educational playgrounds at Shree Bishankhu Narayan Secondary School. This project was designed to promote age-appropriate learning through play, enhancing educational outcomes across all student levels.

Similarly, highlighted the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Korea, emphasizing the deepened partnership between the two nations described by cultural, educational, and economic ties. He noted KOICA’s "World Friends Korea" program as a symbol of this enduring cooperation, highlighting its contributions to Nepal’s growth in education, healthcare, agriculture, and tourism. He also commended the school’s principal, Ishor Dhoj Karki, for his leadership and congratulated Lee on the successful completion of her project.

Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA Nepal added about the importance of the KOV Program. He emphasized on Korea’s commitment for global volunteerism and sustainable development since 1990. With over 3,000 KOICA volunteers making impactful contributions across various sectors like education, health, agriculture, and tourism, he noted the strengthening of people-to-people ties between the two nations. He praised Kyung Hee Lee for her dedication to early childhood development at Bishankhu Narayan Secondary School and emphasized the project's potential to create a vibrant, play-based learning environment. Finally,Kong expressed gratitude to the school teachers for their collaboration for the joint efforts.

KOICA's volunteer program is one of its main initiatives aimed at contributing to the socio-economic development of partner countries at the grassroots level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations based on their expertise, knowledge, and experience. Each volunteer serves in Nepal for 1 year in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, tourism and ICT. Currently, 7 KOVs are actively engaged in various government offices under an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal.