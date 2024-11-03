Air Asia begins Bhairahawa-Bangkok flight

International flight has resumed from Bhairahawa's Gautam Buddha International Airport.

After a long wait Thai Air Asia started Bangkok-Bhairahawa-Bangkok flight from Sunday.

According to Nepal Civil Aviation Authority Gautam Buddha International Airport, Thai Air Asia's Airbus A3 320 landed at 7 AM this morning.

On the first flight only 7 Aircrew member were on board, said Authority's Bhairahawa Office Acting General Manager Deepak Babu Bajracharya. He also informed that this was a scheduled flight.

Next flight is scheduled for November 8 and after that Thai Air Asia will continue two flights on a week.