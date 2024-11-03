Air Asia begins Bhairahawa-Bangkok flight

Air Asia begins Bhairahawa-Bangkok flight

Nov. 3, 2024, 9:10 p.m.

International flight has resumed from Bhairahawa's Gautam Buddha International Airport.

After a long wait Thai Air Asia started Bangkok-Bhairahawa-Bangkok flight from Sunday.

According to Nepal Civil Aviation Authority Gautam Buddha International Airport, Thai Air Asia's Airbus A3 320 landed at 7 AM this morning.

On the first flight only 7 Aircrew member were on board, said Authority's Bhairahawa Office Acting General Manager Deepak Babu Bajracharya. He also informed that this was a scheduled flight.

Next flight is scheduled for November 8 and after that Thai Air Asia will continue two flights on a week.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bhaitika Concluded On Sunday
Nov 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces
Nov 03, 2024
Bhai Tika 2024: 11:37 am Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika
Nov 02, 2024
Nepal Sambat 1145 Celebrated
Nov 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions Of Koshi,Karnali,Gandaki Provinces
Nov 02, 2024

More on News

Nepal Sambat 1145 Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Government Launches Clean Up Drive All Over Nepal To Control Dengue Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal To Raise The Issue Of Climate Justice in upcoming COP-29: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
PM Modi, Xi Jinping Hold First Bilateral Talks In 5 Years By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Opposition Leaders Met President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
PM Oli Presented Rosy Picture Of 100 Days' In Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Bhaitika Concluded On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2024
Trump, Harris Hold Rallies As Tuesday's Presidential Election Approaches By Agencies Nov 03, 2024
Japan, US, South Korea Conduct Joint Drills After North Korea's ICBM Launch By Agencies Nov 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2024
Obituary To Dr. Mohan Man Sainju! By Shanker Man Singh Nov 02, 2024
Bhai Tika 2024: 11:37 am Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75