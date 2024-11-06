Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister After Disagreement Over Gaza Operations

Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister After Disagreement Over Gaza Operations

Nov. 6, 2024, 7:49 p.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has removed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing a "crisis of trust."

Netanyahu said in a statement on Tuesday that trust between himself and Gallant has fractured over the past few months.

Gallant said in a social media post that "the security of the state of Israel was and will always remain my life's mission."

The two have reportedly clashed over military operations in Gaza. Netanyahu has taken a hardline stance, while Gallant has argued that Israel needs to make concessions in ceasefire talks with the Islamic group Hamas to secure the release of the hostages.

Netanyahu says he will appoint Foreign Minister Israel Katz as defense minister. Katz will be replaced by Gideon Saar, who joined the coalition government in September.

The appointments are believed to be aimed at stabilizing the coalition.

Agencies

Pandit Appointed Ambassador To Israel
Nov 06, 2024
President Paudel Joined World Leaders To Congratulated U.S. President-Elect Trump
Nov 06, 2024
I Will Not Rest Until We Have Delivered The Strong, Safe, And Prosperous America: President Donald Trump
Nov 06, 2024
Dengue Infection Decreasing With 12 Fatalities And 29815 Infections
Nov 06, 2024
Israel Attacks Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters In Syria
Nov 05, 2024

More on International

I Will Not Rest Until We Have Delivered The Strong, Safe, And Prosperous America: President Donald Trump By Agencies 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Israel Attacks Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters In Syria By Agencies 1 day ago
North Korean Soldiers Are In Kursk region Bordering Ukraine: President Zelenskyy By Agencies 1 day ago
Voting Starts In US Presidential Election By Agencies 1 day ago
Japan national security chief, China foreign minister agree to continue talks By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Harris, Trump make final pitches in battleground states By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Chhath Puja 2024: Four Days Of The Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2024
Pandit Appointed Ambassador To Israel By Agencies Nov 06, 2024
President Paudel Joined World Leaders To Congratulated U.S. President-Elect Trump By Agencies Nov 06, 2024
Helvetas Nepal and KUSoA Inked Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2024
TikTok Officially Registered In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2024
Dengue Infection Decreasing With 12 Fatalities And 29815 Infections By Agencies Nov 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75