Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister After Disagreement Over Gaza Operations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has removed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing a "crisis of trust."

Netanyahu said in a statement on Tuesday that trust between himself and Gallant has fractured over the past few months.

Gallant said in a social media post that "the security of the state of Israel was and will always remain my life's mission."

The two have reportedly clashed over military operations in Gaza. Netanyahu has taken a hardline stance, while Gallant has argued that Israel needs to make concessions in ceasefire talks with the Islamic group Hamas to secure the release of the hostages.

Netanyahu says he will appoint Foreign Minister Israel Katz as defense minister. Katz will be replaced by Gideon Saar, who joined the coalition government in September.

The appointments are believed to be aimed at stabilizing the coalition.