Newly Appointed Israeli Ambassador Arrives In Kathmandu

Shmulik Arie Bass, Israel's newly-appointed ambassador to Nepal, has arrived in Kathmandu to assume his office.

Lekhnath Gautam, Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Janan Bebar, Charge d' Affaires at the Embassy of Israel to Nepal, welcomed Ambassador Designate Bass at the VIP lounge at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Nepal and Israel established diplomatic relations on June 1, 1960, during the tenure of the first people-elected Prime Minister of Nepal, Bishweshwor Prasad Koirala. (RSS)