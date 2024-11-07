Newly Appointed Israeli Ambassador Arrives In Kathmandu

Newly Appointed Israeli Ambassador Arrives In Kathmandu

Nov. 7, 2024, 8:25 p.m.

Shmulik Arie Bass, Israel's newly-appointed ambassador to Nepal, has arrived in Kathmandu to assume his office.

Lekhnath Gautam, Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Janan Bebar, Charge d' Affaires at the Embassy of Israel to Nepal, welcomed Ambassador Designate Bass at the VIP lounge at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Nepal and Israel established diplomatic relations on June 1, 1960, during the tenure of the first people-elected Prime Minister of Nepal, Bishweshwor Prasad Koirala. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV Transmission Line Charged
Nov 07, 2024
Supreme Court Issued Mandamus Order To Listen To The Victims Before Deciding TRC Complains
Nov 07, 2024
Devotees Offered Argha To The Setting Sun
Nov 07, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Plain OfLumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim
Nov 07, 2024
Chhath Puja 2024: Four Days Of The Festival Begins
Nov 06, 2024

More on National

Helvetas Nepal and KUSoA Inked Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
KOICA Volunteer Enhances Early Childhood Education At Shree Bishankhu Narayan Secondary School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Govt Seeks Suggestions On Nomination Procedure Of Officials At Transitional Justice Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) Hosts General Meeting Celebrating Nepal-South Korea Partnership And 2024 Initiatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
France Supports Nepal In Linking Climate And Disaster Risk Financing With Shock Responsive Social Protection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
79th UN Day Celebrated Amid A Function By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV Transmission Line Charged By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2024
Supreme Court Issued Mandamus Order To Listen To The Victims Before Deciding TRC Complains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2024
Devotees Offered Argha To The Setting Sun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 07, 2024
Kamala Harris Delivers Concession Speech By Agencies Nov 07, 2024
Trump transition team begins work on key appointments, policies: US Media By Agencies Nov 07, 2024
Germany To Face Snap Polls By March, Ruling Coalition Collapses By Agencies Nov 07, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75