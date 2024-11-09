Nepal’s Participation In World Urban Forum Was Fruitful: DPM Singh

Nepal’s Participation In World Urban Forum Was Fruitful: DPM Singh

Nov. 9, 2024, 8:37 p.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh said that his participation in the World Urban Forum was successful in drawing global attention to solve the challenges facing Nepal in urbanization.

Talking to media persons at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his return from Egypt after attending the World Urban Forum, DPM Singh shared that his participation was fruitful in further bolstering international cooperation on Nepal's urban developmental efforts.

Nepal had got cooperation from the international community in its developmental efforts, he said, emphasizing the adoption of advanced technologies and methods during urbanization. DPM Singh asserted that the event served as a platform for Nepal to showcase its achievements and shed light on challenges facing the urbanization bid.

He took the event as an opportunity to present Nepal's vulnerability to climate change impacts such as heavy rainfall, floods, and avalanches among others thereby highlighting the need for green finance for Nepal to mitigate the risk of climate shocks.

Singh also called for continued support from the UN for climate actions in Nepal. "Nepal strongly raised the voice on its issues regarding urbanization in the global stage of the World Urban Forum," he shared.

The ministerial-level event organized by the UN-Habitat in Cairo, Egypt from November 4-8 this year saw the participation of the Urban Ministers from 77 nations across the globe. (RSS)

