Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Nov. 14, 2024, 10:40 a.m.

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COP29: President Paudel To Host High-Level Session Today
Nov 13, 2024
Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2024: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society
Nov 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki
Nov 12, 2024
Global IME Bank has won the Inter Bank Futsal Tournament title
Nov 12, 2024
Tilicho Lake Connected With National Grid
Nov 11, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountain Region Of Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Karnali And Hilly Areas of Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki,Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Plain OfLumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

COP29: President Paudel To Host High-Level Session Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2024
Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2024: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2024
NEA Decides To Resume Power Supply To Industries By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
Bangladesh Moves Interpol for Red Corner Notice Against Former PM Hasina By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
US President-Elect Trump To Withdraw From Paris Agreement By Agencies Nov 12, 2024
Ishiba Shigeru has been re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister By Agencies Nov 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75