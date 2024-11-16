Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi To Pay Official Visit To Nepal From November 20

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army is sheduled to visit Nepal from November 20 to November 24, upon the invitation of General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army.

During his visit, General Dwivedi will pay homage at the martyrs’ memorial in the Army Pavilion and receive a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters.

He will engage in an official meeting with General Sigdel from the Nepali Army.

General Dwivedi will also interact with the student officers at the Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri and visit to Western Divisional Headquarter in Pokhara, Nepal.

A key highlight of the visit will be the conferral of an honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army upon General Dwivedi by the President of Nepal. Additionally, he will also meet the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister of Nepal.