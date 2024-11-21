General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief Of The Army Staff, Indian Army Arrives In Nepal

General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and his five member delegation arrived in Kathmandu today for a five-day official visit on the invitation of General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army. Sunita Dwivedi, the Chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) of the Indian Army is accompanying the General. The delegates were received at the Tribhuvan International Airport by Major General Prem Dhoj Adhikari, Head of Department, Department of Military Operations and his wife.

General Dwivedi is scheduled to be conferred the rank of Honorary General of the Nepali Army by President of Nepal,Ram Chandra Poudel, on 21 st November in a special ceremony.

The Nepali Army believes that exchanges of such high-level visits contribute to the continuation of the long standing traditions that helps to strengthen the relations between the two Armies.