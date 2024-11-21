Nepal-India Military Cooperation Talks Today

An official bilateral talks between the armies of Nepal and India is scheduled to take place today, focusing on enhancing mutual defense and strategic ties.

Chief of Army Staff of Nepal, Ashok Raj Sigdel and Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who arrived here on Wednesday afternoon on a five-day official visit, will hold bilateral talks at the Nepal Army Headquarters, NA spokesperson Assistant General Gaurav Kumar KC told RSS.

President Ramchandra Paudel is scheduled to confer the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' to the Indian Army Chief General on Thursday.

This is Dwivedi's first official visit to Nepal after he was appointed the Army Chief on last June 30. He is scheduled to hold separate courtesy calls on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Defense Minister Manbir Rai on Friday.(RSS)