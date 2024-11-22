President Confers Rank Of Honorary General Of Nepali Army On Indian Army Chief

President Confers Rank Of Honorary General Of Nepali Army On Indian Army Chief

Nov. 22, 2024, 10:24 a.m.

President Ram Chandra Poudel conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army (NA) to General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Indian Army, during an investiture ceremony held at Rastrapati Bhavan, Sheetal Niwas on 21 November, 2024.

General Dwivedi was presented with a sword, insignia and a certificate of conferment order by the President during the ceremony. Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Defence Minister Manbir Rai, Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal, Chief of the Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Former Chiefs of Army Staff,

4(7).JPG

Nepali Army, Secretaries of different Ministries, Ambassador of India to Nepal and Defense Attaches of Friendly Foreign Countries were present at the investiture ceremony.

The Nepali Army and the Indian Army have the tradition of honouring each other's Chief of Army Staffs’ by conferring the Honorary rank of General. This long-held tradition is emblematic of the close ties between the National Armies of Nepal and India.

After the investiture ceremony, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army had a courtesy call with Right Honourable President of Nepal.

Earlier this morning, General Dwivedi paid tribute to the martyrs in the Army Pavilion, Tudikhel. He also received and inspected a guard of honour in the Army Headquarters and planted a sapling in the Headquarters premises.

12.JPG

General Dwivedi had a meeting with General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army at his office. They exchanged views on issues of mutual interests and discussed measures to further strengthen the existing bond of friendship and cooperation between the two Armies. The historical significance and continuation of the long-standing tradition of conferring the rank of Honorary General to each other’s Army Chiefs were also discussed during the meeting.

14.JPG

Similarly, the President of Indian Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Sunita Dwivedi had a meeting with the President of Nepali Army Wives Association (NAWA) Nita Chhetri Sigdel at her office. The Nepali Army Wives Association also highlighted different welfare activities conducted by the Association during the meeting.

Chief of the Army Staff General Sigdel is hosting a banquet in honour of General Dwivedi and the visiting delegation this evening.

