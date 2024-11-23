Ambassador Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Canadian Speaker Greg Fergus

Ambassador Bharat Raj Paudyal paid courtesy call on Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada Greg Fergus at his office in Ottawa today. The meeting covered the areas such as further promoting economic partnership and exchanges between the parliaments of Nepal and Canada.

Ambassador of Nepal to Canada Paudyal, had a courtesy meeting with Greg Fergus, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, at his office in Ottawa.

The Nepali Embassy in Ottawa informed that during the afternoon meeting, Nepal-Canada relations as well as mutual interests and common interests were discussed.

Ambassador Paudyal emphasized the expansion of economic partnership between the two countries and cooperation between the parliaments of Nepal and Canada as well as parliamentary exchanges.

Ahead of the meeting with the Canadian Speaker, the Nepali Embassy also made headlines by providing mobile consular services. A mobile consular camp was held in Toronto on November 16 and 17.

It has been informed in the press release of the embassy that around 400 people have taken passport and consular services in the camp.