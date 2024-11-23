Kamimura Yoshiharu Received 2024 Foreign Minister’s Commendation

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal handed the Foreign Minister’s Commendation for FY2024 to KAMIMURA Yoshiharu, Head of the Japanese Language Department at the Campus of International Languages (Bishwo Bhasa Campus), Tribhuvan University, amid a ceremony organized at his official residence today.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship with Japan. The Commendations also aim to promote understanding and support from the Japanese public regarding the activities of the recipients.

Kamimura was awarded the Commendation on August 8, 2024, in recognition of his significant contributions to the promotion of Japanese language, culture, and the development of mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and Nepal. He has also served as a member of the management committee of Japanese Supplementary School in Kathmandu to improve the educational environment for Japanese children in Nepal.

As the Department Head, Kamimura has been teaching Japanese language to students from basic to advanced levels since 2004. He has also lectured on Japanese culture, history, and literature at the campus. At the same time, as an advisor to the Japanese Language Teachers’ Association, Nepal (JALTAN), he has supervised Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) and cultural activities such as Japanese speech contest and Japanese karaoke contests.

Thus, he has been dedicated to broadening the base of Japanese language and culture in Nepal as well as fostering advanced Japanese language speakers. On the occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated Kamimura on receiving the Foreign Minister’s Commendation as a testament to the friendship between Japan and Nepal and stated that his efforts and contributions were truly worthy of the Commendation. Ambassador also expressed his confidence that Kamimura would continue to take lead in promoting Japanese language in Nepal.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that all the students and teachers he has taught or worked with, as well as he himself, will be the bridge between Japan and Nepal, further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries in the days ahead.