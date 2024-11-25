Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There are partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.