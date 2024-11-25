Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Nov. 25, 2024, 8:26 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There are partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Electricity Authority Exported Electricity worth Rs 12.72 billion to India in four months
Nov 25, 2024
Nepal’s Export Trade Improves Since Mid-October
Nov 25, 2024
CoAS Of India General Upendra Dwivedi Returned Home
Nov 24, 2024
Rasuwagadhi And Sanjen Begin Generating Electricity
Nov 24, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Canada Organized Mobile Consular Camp In Toronto
Nov 24, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Kandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Hilly And Mountanious Region Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi,Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Electricity Authority Exported Electricity worth Rs 12.72 billion to India in four months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2024
Rabi Lamichhane Will Remain In Custody For Another 15 days By Agencies Nov 25, 2024
Nepal’s Export Trade Improves Since Mid-October By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2024
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at Israel as Israeli forces strike Beirut By Agencies Nov 25, 2024
Final Round Of Negotiations On Global Plastic Pollution Treaty Kick Off In South Korea By Agencies Nov 25, 2024
CoAS Of India General Upendra Dwivedi Returned Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75