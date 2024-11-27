MCA-Nepal Relaunches 297 km Transmission Line Bid

Millennium Challenge Account Nepal (MCA-Nepal) has relaunched the call for bids to construct a 297 km power transmission line. The transmission line to be built under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Nepal Compact will strengthen Nepal’s power transmissionnetwork. The bid submission deadline is set for 30 January 2025, with construction divided into three lots: Lapsiphedi-Ratmate-New Hetauda, Ratmate-New Damauli, and New Damauli-New Butwal.

The relaunch follows a comprehensive review of the previous bidding process and includes design optimizations, improved access to tower locations, and updates to commercial terms based on bidders’ feedback. These adjustments address the main cost drivers identified in the initial bids, ensuring more feasible and cost-effective proposals.

On August 30, 2024, MCA-Nepal successfully awarded a USD 12.36 million contract to Transrail Lighting Ltd. to construct the 18 km Nepal portion of the Butwal-Gorakhpur transmission line, which will be completed within 21 months. “After securing the contract for the 18 km segment, we are confident the redesigned requirements for the remaining 297 km will attract strong market interest and competitive bids,” said Mr. Khadga Bahadur Bisht, Executive Director of MCA-Nepal.

The relaunch marks another milestone in the progress of the MCC Nepal Compact, which achieved significant progress over the past year. With contractors already working on the three 400 kV substations and the 18 km transmission line, MCA-Nepal is on track to implement the remaining segments, further strengthening Nepal’s energy infrastructure.

MCA-Nepal is committed to the successful execution of this procurement and the transmission line construction works while meeting the environmental and social standards of both the Government of Nepal and MCC.