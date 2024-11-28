Masato Kanda Elected as ADB President

Masato Kanda Elected as ADB President

Nov. 28, 2024, 9:30 a.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has unanimously elected Masato Kanda as ADB’s 11th President.

Kanda, 59, currently serves as Special Advisor to Japan’s Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. He will assume office on 24 February 2025, succeeding Masatsugu Asakawa, who will leave office on 23 February 2025. Mr. Kanda will complete the unexpired term of President Asakawa, which ends on 23 November 2026.

“Kanda’s extensive experience in international finance and proven leadership in multilateral settings will serve ADB well in navigating complex global economic challenges and fostering international cooperation,” said Chair of the ADB Board of Governors and Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta. “The ADB Board of Governors looks forward to working with Mr. Kanda.”

With nearly 4 decades of experience, Mr. Kanda has held key leadership roles at the Ministry of Finance of Japan, including Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs. He has extensive experience in financial sector policy and macro-fiscal policy, having served as Deputy Commissioner at the Financial Services Agency, Deputy Director-General of the Budget Bureau, and Deputy Vice-Minister for Policy Planning and Coordination. He is also a leading expert in education and science policy as well as university reform.

Kanda has been actively engaged in the G7, G20, and other international forums, addressing key policy challenges such as multilateral development bank (MDB) evolution, pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and debt sustainability and transparency. During his tenure as Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, Japan made a record contribution of more than $1 billion to the Asian Development Fund 13th replenishment (ADF 14).

Since 2016, Kanda has served as Chair of the OECD Corporate Governance Committee, overseeing the review of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance in 2023. He also has substantial experience in strategic discussions and decision-making at MDBs, having served as Alternate Executive Director for Japan at the World Bank.

Kanda obtained his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Tokyo in 1987, and M.Phil in Economics from Oxford University in 1991.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Displaced Lebanese return home as ceasefire begins
Nov 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Patly Cloudy And Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Nov 28, 2024
MCA-Nepal Relaunches 297 km Transmission Line Bid
Nov 27, 2024
Keep Economic Diplomacy In Priority: FM Dr. Rana
Nov 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Patly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions and Light Snowfall In Mountain Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces
Nov 27, 2024

More on National

Kosovo’s Officials Exchanged Insights Regarding Local Governance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Israeli Ambassador Pays Tribute To B.P. Koirala Following Credential Presentation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
UN Nepal Kicks Off 16 Days Of Activism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
KOICA Provides Grant For The Construction of 150 Bed In Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital In Thimi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Japan Hands Over The Girls’ Hostel To Shree Kali Devi Secondary School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Will Not Sign Any Loan Agreement With China: PM Oli By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

ADB’s REFP: Women (Em)Power By Keshab Poudel Nov 28, 2024
Ukraine's UN Envoy Condemns Russia's ' Nuclear Saber Rattling' By Agencies Nov 28, 2024
Displaced Lebanese return home as ceasefire begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Patly Cloudy And Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 28, 2024
MCA-Nepal Relaunches 297 km Transmission Line Bid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2024
Keep Economic Diplomacy In Priority: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75