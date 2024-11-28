Ukraine's UN Envoy Condemns Russia's ' Nuclear Saber Rattling'

Ukraine's UN Envoy Condemns Russia's ' Nuclear Saber Rattling'

Nov. 28, 2024, 9:09 a.m.

Ukrainian and Russian envoys to the United Nations exchanged words at an emergency meeting of the Security Council over Moscow's launch of a new-type intermediate-range ballistic missile into Ukraine.

The launch was in response to Ukraine's attacks on Russian territory with long-range missiles supplied by the West.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said, "The Ukrainian city of Dnipro suffered an attack by an intermediate range ballistic missile capable of delivering weapons of mass destruction."

He added, "Ukraine calls on all UN member states, in particular, nuclear weapons states, to condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear saber rattling."

Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy described the missile as a "hypersonic weapon" and added that American missile defense systems in Europe cannot intercept them.

He warned Western nations supplying weapons to Ukraine that Russia believes they have every right to use their weaponry against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian facilities.

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood asked the North Korean envoy whether Pyongyang has sent troops to Russia.

North Korean Ambassador Kim Song declined to answer, saying only that the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between North Korea and Russia fully conforms to international law and the UN Charter.

Agencies

