BRI will be implemented based on consensus: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana

Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has said China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would be enforced based on consensus among all concerned sides.

Foreign Minister Dr Rana said it while giving a response to the media at Tribhuvan International Airport after returning home with the completion of her China visit today. She was on an official visit to China at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"Nepal had signed the BRI project framework in 2017. But discussions are still going on about its enforcement modality. Therefore, the BRI will be implemented based on the agreement and understanding between Nepal and China, and among all stakeholders in Nepal," she mentioned.

The Minister argued that Nepal is not in a condition to receive a loan at present. The discussion with the Chinese side dwelt on it. "The ruling partner Nepali Congress has already decided to enforce the BRI project in grant to which another partner UML was also made aware. Our discussions focused on grants," Foreign Minister Dr Rana reiterated.

Nepal and China have intimate relations and the exchanges of high level visits between the two countries have strengthened the relations at people to people level. The present visit is also a part of this series.

According to her, she held talks with her Chinese counterpart on Friday relating to the imminent visit of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to China.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Embassy in China released a press statement, informing that Minister Dr Rana held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Minister Yi in Chengdu on Friday afternoon.

During the meeting, the two ministers shared their views on all the important aspects of Nepal-China relations. Emphasizing the importance of the exchanges of high-level visits on a regular basis for further consolidation of bilateral relations, the two ministers had extensive discussions on the preparations for the upcoming high-level visit of PM Oli to China.

The Minister reiterated that Nepal had always upheld the 'One China Principle' and will not allow any activity against China in Nepali territory. Both sides reaffirmed their support for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference.

During the talks, both sides focused on issues relating to trade, connectivity, investment, tourism and people-to-people relations among others. The Foreign Ministers emphasized the progress of connectivity projects like the cross-border railway projects, Tokha-Chhahare tunnel, and highway and economic corridor projects, among others.

Both of them expressed their commitment to work together to further and deepen practical cooperation. The leaders expressed happiness over celebrating the year 2025 as 'Visit Nepal Year' for Chinese tourists on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations in order to consolidate people-to-people connections, in addition to other events.

Also underscored by the two foreign ministers was the need for concerted efforts from both sides to expedite the execution of ongoing projects as well as to implement the agreements and understandings reached between the two countries and leaders on several occasions.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Dr Rana appreciated and thanked the Chinese government for its continuous support and cooperation for the socio-economic development of Nepal.

In the meeting, the two ministers conferred on overall bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests and cooperation at bilateral, regional and global levels.