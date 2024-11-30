Eighteen Australia Awards scholars from Nepal departed for Australia

Nov. 30, 2024, 5:59 p.m.

The Australian Ambassador to Nepal Leann Johnston and Acting Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Baikuntha Prasad Aryal congratulated the 18 recipients of the Australia Awards scholarships for Intake 2025.

Australia Awards scholarships are funded by the Australian Government to provide emerging leaders with study and research opportunities. The scholarsbring new skills, knowledge and networks to apply to Nepal’s ongoing socio-economic development and Australia-Nepal relations.

The awardees represent some of Nepal’s best talent across government, civil society and the private sector. They will pursue postgraduate degrees at Australia’s world class universities in diverse fields of study, including public policy, international relations, economics, agricultural science, ecosystem management, development studies, technology andhuman rights.More than 1,200 Nepalis have benefited from Australia Awards Scholarships since the 1990s.

Acting Education Secretary Mr Aryal congratulated the recipients of Australia Awards.

“The Australia Awards are more than scholarships; they are bridges of learning and collaboration between Nepal and Australia,” Acting Education Secretary Mr Aryal said.

“As you thrive in your studies, think about the ways you can give back to Nepal—whether by improving healthcare, advancing education, fostering innovation, or championing social justice,” he said.

Ambassador Johnstonhighlighted Australia’s commitment to support inclusive leadership. She said: “The Australia Awards’ focus on social inclusion makes it a scholarship that offers opportunity to all. The data speaks to this commitment with over 60 per cent of the Awards scholars for the 2025 intake coming from traditionally marginalised communities.”

Australia Awards scholars are supported throughout the period of their studies in Australia. Benefits include full tuition fees, return airfares, contribution to living expenses and medical insurance.

Applications for the next cycle of Australia Awards Scholarships will open in February 2025.

