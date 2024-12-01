Trump Discussed Drug Smuggling, Trade With Canadian PM Trudeau

Dec. 1, 2024, 8:19 a.m.

US President-elect Donald Trump has said in a social media post that he had talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues their countries need to address together, including drug smuggling and trade.

Trump wrote on Friday that he "just had a very productive meeting" with Trudeau. The two met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Trump revealed that the topics included illicit drugs smuggled into the United States from Canada and other countries that he said is a result of illegal immigration.

He said he and Trudeau also discussed the "massive" US trade deficit with Canada.

Trump said he made it clear to Trudeau that the US "will no longer sit idly by as our Citizens become victims to" the "Drug Epidemic."

Trump said Trudeau promised to work with the US on the problem.

The Canadian prime minister told reporters after the talks that he had "an excellent conversation" with Trump.

A photo posted by an attendee of the dinner discussion shows the two men smiling. Those at the dining table include Howard Lutnick, who has been tapped as the next commerce secretary, and Mike Waltz, whom Trump has chosen as his national security advisor.

Trump has been claiming that crime and drugs are being brought into the US through Mexico and Canada.

Last Monday, he announced that he would impose a 25 percent tariff on all products imported from the two countries until the illegal cross-border flows are stopped.

