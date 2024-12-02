Nepal Received 1 Million Tourists In Last 11 Months

Nepal Received 1 Million Tourists In Last 11 Months

Dec. 2, 2024, 8:28 a.m.

With 114,501 tourists visiting in November, Nepal welcomed 1,055,533 foreign tourists by November this year, according to Nepal Tourism Board (NTB). This is 5.40 per cent higher than the tourist arrivals during the same month of the last fiscal year 2023. But it is only 87.87 per cent of tourists who landed in Nepal in 2019.

A total of 108,630 tourists arrived in Nepal in November 2023 while around 130,302 tourists visited Nepal in November 2019. The highest number of tourists - 128,167 - entered Nepal in March 2024 while 124,393 tourists entered Nepal in October this year.

Similarly, about 79,100 tourists came to Nepal in January, 97,426 in February, 111,376 tourists in April, 90,211 in May, 76,736 in June and 64,600 in the month of July this year.

Likewise, around 72,719 tourists came to Nepal in August and 96,305 in September 2024.

According to Mani Raj Lamichhane, director of NTB, the growth of tourist arrivals in the country is satisfactory.

"Tourist arrivals, which were affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, are on the road to recovery. However, even in 2024, the number of tourist arrivals is unlikely to reach the level of 2019," he said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRICITY TRADE Nepal's Advantage
Dec 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Karnali Province
Dec 02, 2024
Global IME Bank is the main sponsor of Sudurpaschim Royals
Dec 01, 2024
Trump Discussed Drug Smuggling, Trade With Canadian PM Trudeau
Dec 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces
Dec 01, 2024

More on Tourism

Nepal Airlines, Fly Dubai And Jazeera Airways Started Flight From GBIA By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Bad Weather Affected Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago
96 Israelis Tourists Including 12 With Disabilities Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Deepak Raj Joshi Appointed New CEO Of Nepal Tourism Board By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Nepal Government Issues Permission To 132 Climbers To Climb Mountains In Autumn By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 4 weeks ago
Government Approves Gautam Bhuttda Internationla Airport And Pokhara International Airport Action Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

ADB's REFP Reintegration of Returnee Migrants By Keshab Poudel Dec 02, 2024
NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRICITY TRADE Nepal's Advantage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2024
Ukraine Needs Enough Security Guarantees To Start Ceasefire Talks: Zelenskyy By Agencies Dec 02, 2024
UN Meeting defers deal on draft treaty for curbing plastic pollution By Agencies Dec 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2024
PM Oli'S VISIT TO CHINA: Nepal's Dilemma By A Correspondent Dec 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75