Nepal Received 1 Million Tourists In Last 11 Months

With 114,501 tourists visiting in November, Nepal welcomed 1,055,533 foreign tourists by November this year, according to Nepal Tourism Board (NTB). This is 5.40 per cent higher than the tourist arrivals during the same month of the last fiscal year 2023. But it is only 87.87 per cent of tourists who landed in Nepal in 2019.

A total of 108,630 tourists arrived in Nepal in November 2023 while around 130,302 tourists visited Nepal in November 2019. The highest number of tourists - 128,167 - entered Nepal in March 2024 while 124,393 tourists entered Nepal in October this year.

Similarly, about 79,100 tourists came to Nepal in January, 97,426 in February, 111,376 tourists in April, 90,211 in May, 76,736 in June and 64,600 in the month of July this year.

Likewise, around 72,719 tourists came to Nepal in August and 96,305 in September 2024.

According to Mani Raj Lamichhane, director of NTB, the growth of tourist arrivals in the country is satisfactory.

"Tourist arrivals, which were affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, are on the road to recovery. However, even in 2024, the number of tourist arrivals is unlikely to reach the level of 2019," he said.