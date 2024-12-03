SAARC Secretary General Meets Chief Advisor And Foreign Affairs Advisor In Dhaka

The Secretary General of SAARC Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar called on Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Dr. Muhammad Yunus at the latter’s office in Tejgaon, Dhaka today.

During the meeting, the Secretary General briefed Chief Advisor on the current activities of SAARC, its Regional Centres and Specialized Bodies as well as the activities planned for the upcoming year. He conveyed sincere thanks to Chief Advisor for keeping SAARC in priority of consideration and for continuously advocating on its importance for the well-being of people in the region.

The Secretary General expressed appreciation for the role played by Bangladesh in the foundation of the Organization in 1985. He further stated that the celebration of the historic 40th anniversary of the foundation is an important occasion, which would provide a right context to revitalize the Organization. The Secretary General stressed on the need of sincere efforts from Member States in reinvigorating the SAARC process.

Underlining the importance of SAARC as the platform of regional cooperation in South Asia, Chief Advisor emphasized that SAARC should focus more on activities that would connect people and enhance the sense of fraternity, understanding and SAARC identity through the programs such as the exchanges of youths, journalists, entrepreneurs, and writers, among others.

He expressed the need of making SAARC more impactful, focusing on functional areas such as climate change, sustainable development, renewable energy, among others, which are of common interest of all Member States.

Also today, the Secretary General called on the Foreign Affairs Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Touhid Hossain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka. During the meeting, the two Dignitaries discussed the existing situation within SAARC and the way forward for the Organization.

The Secretary General expressed gratitude to the Government of Bangladesh for the continued support provided to SAARC and its various initiatives and activities. Honorable Foreign Affairs Advisor, recalling the initial days of the foundation of SAARC and the high vision of SAARC Leaders at the time of the Foundation, stated that it is in the common interest of all Member States to move the process forward.

The Secretary General is currently in Dhaka on his Introductory Visit to Bangladesh.