Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Dec. 3, 2024, 8:36 a.m.

With the impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province.tonight.

