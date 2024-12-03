Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

With the impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province.tonight.
VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75