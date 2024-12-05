Korean Ambassador, UNICEF representative distribute relief to flood victims

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, Park Tae-young, and UNICEF Representative to Nepal, Alice Akunga, recently visited flood and landslide affected communities in Kavrepalanchowk district.

Together the Ambassador and UNICEF Representative officially handed over essential health and hygiene supplies and opened a child-friendly space.

Nepal witnessed heavy rainfall in the last week of September, which caused widespread flooding and landslides.

Thousands of homes were damaged and destroyed, as well as thousands of water and sanitation facilities and hundreds of schools and clinics were damaged by the floods and landslide.

The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to provide US$500,000 in humanitarian aid to Nepal to support the latter’s ongoing relief efforts, according to the press statement of Embassy of Korea in Kathmandu.

Korea has been working closely with UNICEF to reach the flood-affected communities, including Kavrepalanchok, Udayapur, Okhaldhunga, Solukhumbu and Saptari, with lifesaving supplies, as well as social and protection services.

“We are proud to partner with UNICEF to ensure that the most vulnerable people and their communities affected by the disaster receive critical support in a timely manner,” said Park Tae-young, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal.

“Today, we distributed life saving supplies, including WASH supplies and newborn kits for mothers and their infants, which included warm clothes and blankets essential to keep them warm as temperatures are dropping at the start of winter.”

Korea has been providing immediate support to Nepal during difficult times, including the 2015 Nepal earthquake, the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year’s earthquake in Jajarkot.

Ambassador Park highlighted various aspects of Korea-Nepal relations, focusing on mutual interest and common concerns of both countries.

Korea and Nepal celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations established in 1974.