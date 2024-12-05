Secretary General Participates in Roundtable Discussion at BIISS

Secretary General Participates in Roundtable Discussion at BIISS

Dec. 5, 2024, 9:06 a.m.

The Secretary General of SAARC Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar participated in a roundtable discussion organized on 03 December 2024 by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) on the theme, “SAARC Nearing 50: Challenges and Way Forward.”

Image 02.jpeg

Speaking at the programme, the Secretary General highlighted the achievements SAARC made in the past 40 years in terms of building the solid institutional foundation and norm setting as well as executing project-based initiatives in priority areas of regional cooperation.

The Secretary General stated that the Organization was born with the vision to promote welfare of the peoples of South Asia and to improve their quality of life; to accelerate economic growth, social progress and cultural development in the region; to foster and strengthen collective self-reliance among the countries of South Asia; and to contribute to mutual trust, understanding and appreciation of one another's problems. The responsibility to translate the great vision of SAARC’s founding Leaders into reality falls now on our generation and the succeeding generations in the region, he added.

The Secretary General further stated that even in the absence of high level meetings in the past few years, SAARC in collaboration with its external partners like Asian Development Bank is undertaking impactful activities in the areas of climate change, sustainable development, regional integration, and custom cooperation, among others.

Responding to questions from the distinguished participants in the roundtable, Ambassador Sarwar stated that revitalizing SAARC with convening of higher level meetings is in the interest of the entire region and to that end, further diplomatic efforts should continue.

The Programme was moderated by the Chairman of BIISS Ambassador AFM Gousal Azam Sarker while Director General of BIISS Major General Iftekhar Anis delivered welcome remarks.

