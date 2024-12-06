Bhutanese King And Queen In Arriving Nepal For Private Visit

Dec. 6, 2024, 9:20 a.m.

Bhutanese King and queen Jigme Khesar Namgel Wangchuk and Jetsun Pema Wangchuk are visiting Nepal on the way to back home from their New Delhi visit.

Their visit is said to be private and they will only stay in Kathmandu for three to four hours.

It is said that they are going to land in Kathmandu as a 'transit visit' on their way back to Bhutan after visiting India.

"They will be visiting Buddhist shrines in Kathmandu. We have coordinated the transport, security and reception for them

