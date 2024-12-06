Ncell Foundation, Saathi, and Zonta Club Kathmandu Unite for 'Orange the Schools' Campaign to End Gender-Based Violence

Ncell Foundation, Saathi, and Zonta Club Kathmandu have launched the Orange the Schools Campaign to advance their shared commitment to ending gender-based violence. As part of the global Zonta Says NO campaign and the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the ‘Orange the Schools’ campaign runs from 26 November to 10 December, reaching over 1500 students across 12 government and private schools throughout the Kathmandu Valley

The campaign aims to raise awareness among students and teachers about the prevalence of gender-based violence, harmful practices such as child marriage, cyber bullying and the importance of taking action to promote safe and equitable environments.

“Gender-based violence is a global crisis that violates basic human rights and hinders progress toward gender equality. Factors such as poverty, discrimination, and climate change further exacerbate the vulnerabilities faced by women and girls. ‘Orange the School s’ is a special campaign aimed at creating awareness in schools and encouraging collective action to address these issues and build safer communities. Empowering youth is crucial to breaking the silence, educating for change, and building a future free from violence,” says Bina Rana, President of the Zonta Club of Kathmandu.

Bishakha Lakshmi Khadka, Head of Corporate Communications and CSR at Ncell expressing her thoughts said “Orange the School’ campaign has been instrumental in highlighting the importance of awareness and dialogue on gender-based violence. By instilling accurate information and values of equality in young minds early, we can lay the foundation for a violence-free society. In today’s evolving context and the increasing reach of technology, addressing critical issues like cyber security and data privacy is essential to mitigate the negative impacts on vulnerable segments. We are proud to be part of this campaign, and we firmly believe that our collective efforts will create a lasting impact.”

Through presentations and video screenings on topics such as child marriage, cyber security and discussions on domestic violence, a team of speakers from Zonta Club Kathmandu, Saathi, and Ncell Foundation is engaging with the students and teachers from the participating schools to foster understanding and advocacy on these important topics.The interactive sessions facilitate important conversations and inspire active participation in efforts to end gender-based violence.

“Zonta Club Kathmandu, in partnership with Saathi and Ncell Foundation, has combined our resources and expertise to maximize the campaign’s reach and impact. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the participating schools, principals, teachers, and students for their enthusiasm and support. With collective efforts, we can break the silence, inspire change, and build a future where women and children can thrive in safety and dignity,” says Shreeyukta Thapaliya, Chair of the Violence Against Women Committee of Zonta Club Kathmandu.