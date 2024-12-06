There Is No Loan Agreement With China: PM Oli

Dec. 6, 2024, 9:19 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said during his visit to China that there is no loan agreement with the Chinese government.

Prime Minister Oli, who returned home after a four-day official visit to China on Thursday, answered the questions asked by media persons at Tribhuvan International Airport and clarified that he would not take any loan before his visit to China and clarified that there was no agreement regarding the loan during his visit to China.

He said that according to the agreements made under the BRI, all the funds that Nepal will get are subsidies.

He said, "Since yesterday, I have said that we are not going to take any loan, there is no talk about taking a loan, I have been speaking here.

There was no discussion. This time we have talked about various projects under BRI. Under each project, we have separate discussions, separate agreements and how to implement it.Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli returned home this afternoon concluding a four-day official visit to China.

Upon arrival at the VVIP lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Urban Development Minister Prakash Man Singh, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Heads of Security Agencies and high-ranking officials of the Government of Nepal.

oli return.jpg

Leading the Nepali delegation, Prime Minister Oli had left for Beijing on December 2 for the official visit to the People's Republic of China, at the friendly invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

While in Beijing, Prime Minister Oli met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, held bilateral talks and oversaw the signing of various agreements including a framework agreement on Belt and Road Cooperation in the presence of his Chinese counterpart Li.

The Prime Minister also delivered a keynote speech under the theme of Comprehensive Democracy: A Journey towards ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ at a programme organized at Peking University in Beijing. He also addressed the 'Nepal-China Business Summit' on Wednesday.

The Nepali delegation led by Prime Minister Oli includes his spouse Radhika Shakya, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Economic and Development Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada, members of parliament, high-ranking government officials, private sector representatives and media persons.

