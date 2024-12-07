Foreign Minister Dr. Rana To Attemd ICJ Meeting In The Hague

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba of Nepal is leaving for the Netherlands to participate in a programme of the International Courte of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Saturday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed in a statement on Friday that the FM would lead a delegation to the event where she is scheduled to present Nepal’s position in the course of public hearings on the ‘Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change’. The oral proceedings are being held at the seat of the Court in The Hague, the Netherlands from December 2 to 12.

“The hearings are instituted by the Court according to the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/77/276, which requested the Court to render an advisory opinion on the obligations of States in respect of climate change,” read the statement by the MoFA.

FM Dr. Rana will be accompanied by Udaya Raj Sapkota, Secretary at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and other officials from the MoFA and the Embassy of Nepal in Brussels.

Following the hearings at ICJ, she will proceed to Germany to participate in the Equal Rights Coalition Conference at the invitation of Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, on behalf of the co-chairs of the Coalition Germany and Mexico.

The Conference is being held in Berlin from December 17 to 18. According to the MoFA, during her stay in Europe, she will also meet high-level officials from Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany and the European Union, among others. She is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on December 20.