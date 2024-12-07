Foreign Minister Dr. Rana To Attemd ICJ Meeting In The Hague

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana To Attemd ICJ Meeting In The Hague

Dec. 7, 2024, 9:33 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba of Nepal is leaving for the Netherlands to participate in a programme of the International Courte of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Saturday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed in a statement on Friday that the FM would lead a delegation to the event where she is scheduled to present Nepal’s position in the course of public hearings on the ‘Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change’. The oral proceedings are being held at the seat of the Court in The Hague, the Netherlands from December 2 to 12.

“The hearings are instituted by the Court according to the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/77/276, which requested the Court to render an advisory opinion on the obligations of States in respect of climate change,” read the statement by the MoFA.

FM Dr. Rana will be accompanied by Udaya Raj Sapkota, Secretary at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and other officials from the MoFA and the Embassy of Nepal in Brussels.

Following the hearings at ICJ, she will proceed to Germany to participate in the Equal Rights Coalition Conference at the invitation of Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, on behalf of the co-chairs of the Coalition Germany and Mexico.

The Conference is being held in Berlin from December 17 to 18. According to the MoFA, during her stay in Europe, she will also meet high-level officials from Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany and the European Union, among others. She is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on December 20.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Prime Minister's Visit to China has succeeded in conveying the message that Nepal has become an investment environment : President Dhakal
Dec 07, 2024
Weather: Partly Cloudy In Karnali Province , Gandaki Province, Bagmati and Light Snowfall in Koshi Province
Dec 07, 2024
Ncell Foundation, Saathi, and Zonta Club Kathmandu Unite for 'Orange the Schools' Campaign to End Gender-Based Violence
Dec 06, 2024
Bhutanese King Returns Home, Paying Homage And Offering Worship In Swoyambhunath And Boudhanath
Dec 06, 2024
Israel Is Ready to Welcome 2000 Recently Selected Nepali Caregivers : Ambassador Bass
Dec 06, 2024

More on National

Ncell Foundation, Saathi, and Zonta Club Kathmandu Unite for 'Orange the Schools' Campaign to End Gender-Based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 48 minutes ago
Bhutanese King Returns Home, Paying Homage And Offering Worship In Swoyambhunath And Boudhanath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Israel Is Ready to Welcome 2000 Recently Selected Nepali Caregivers : Ambassador Bass By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Bhutanese King And Queen In Arriving Nepal For Private Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
There Is No Loan Agreement With China: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
KOICA Links Tikapur Hospital With Thimi Hospital For Referral Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Prime Minister's Visit to China has succeeded in conveying the message that Nepal has become an investment environment : President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2024
Bibaha Mahotsav Concluded In Janakpurdham: India’s Particiapnts Stress For Promoting People to People Relations By Agencies Dec 07, 2024
Romania's Presidential Election Annulled Amid Cries Of Russian Interference By Agencies Dec 07, 2024
South Korea's Yoon apologizes for martial law, leaves all decisions to party By Agencies Dec 07, 2024
Weather: Partly Cloudy In Karnali Province , Gandaki Province, Bagmati and Light Snowfall in Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2024
Bibaha Panchami Festival 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75