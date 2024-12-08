US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Meets Former Prime Minister Deuba

United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu has met with Chairman of Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Bhanu Deuba, Chief Private Secretary of the NC President Deuba informed that in the meeting held on Sunday at the residence of the Chairman Deuba, Budhanilkanth, various aspects of bilateral interest and contemporary issues were discussed between them.

According to the US Embassy in Nepal, United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, who arrived in Nepal on Sunday, will have a courtesy meeting with the top leadership and interact with the civil society during his visit to Nepal.

His visit is believed to contribute to strengthening US-Nepal relations and promoting cooperation between the two countries in key areas such as environmental protection, women's empowerment, cultural preservation and sustainable development.