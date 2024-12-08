US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Meets Former Prime Minister Deuba

US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Meets Former Prime Minister Deuba

Dec. 8, 2024, 6:02 p.m.

United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu has met with Chairman of Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Bhanu Deuba, Chief Private Secretary of the NC President Deuba informed that in the meeting held on Sunday at the residence of the Chairman Deuba, Budhanilkanth, various aspects of bilateral interest and contemporary issues were discussed between them.

According to the US Embassy in Nepal, United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, who arrived in Nepal on Sunday, will have a courtesy meeting with the top leadership and interact with the civil society during his visit to Nepal.

His visit is believed to contribute to strengthening US-Nepal relations and promoting cooperation between the two countries in key areas such as environmental protection, women's empowerment, cultural preservation and sustainable development.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Observes Its Fortieth Charter Day
Dec 08, 2024
PM Oli Inaugurates Damak Business Complex
Dec 08, 2024
US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Arrives in Nepal
Dec 08, 2024
Chief Minister Karki and Swiss Ambassador Dr. Meuwly Jointly Inaugurate TDDP
Dec 08, 2024
Don’t Misinterpret Nepal, China Agreement On BRI Framework: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana
Dec 08, 2024

More on National

SAARC Observes Its Fortieth Charter Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 36 minutes ago
US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Arrives in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Don’t Misinterpret Nepal, China Agreement On BRI Framework: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 7 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana To Attemd ICJ Meeting In The Hague By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Ncell Foundation, Saathi, and Zonta Club Kathmandu Unite for 'Orange the Schools' Campaign to End Gender-Based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Bhutanese King Returns Home, Paying Homage And Offering Worship In Swoyambhunath And Boudhanath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

PM Oli Inaugurates Damak Business Complex By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2024
Chief Minister Karki and Swiss Ambassador Dr. Meuwly Jointly Inaugurate TDDP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2024
Trump Meets Macron, Zelenskyy In Paris In His 1st Post-election Overseas Trip By Agencies Dec 08, 2024
South Korean Prosecutors Detains Ex-defense Minister:Media Reports By Agencies Dec 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2024
Prime Minister's Visit to China has succeeded in conveying the message that Nepal has become an investment environment : President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75