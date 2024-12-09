Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali, And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Dec. 9, 2024, 8:06 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be generally to mostly cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain at a few places of hilly regions of rest of the country.There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country.There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Provincetonight.

