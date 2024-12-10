COAS General Sigdel Departs for India

General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Nepali Army, departed for New Delhi, India, today for an official visit from 11-14 Dec 2024 at the formal invitation of General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army.

Mrs. Nita Chhetri Sigdel, the President of the Nepali Army Wives Association (NAWA) and General Sigdel’s spouse is amongst the nine-member delegation accompanying him. Assistant COAS Lt Gen Pradip Jung KC bade farewell to COAS General Sigdel at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Earlier this morning, COAS General Sigdel was accorded a Guard of Honor at the Army headquarters.

COAS General Sigdel will be conferred upon the rank of Honorary General of the Indian Army by the President of the Republic of India, on 12th Dec, 2024 amidst an investiture ceremony.

During his stay in India, COAS General Sigdelis scheduled to have an official call on with higher authorities of India. General Sigdel will also participate in the passing out parade of Officer Cadets at the Indian Military Academy as a Reviewing Officer.

During his absence, Assistant COAS Lt Gen Pradip Jung KC will be the officiating COAS of the Nepali Army. General Sigdel, along with his delegation team, will be returning to Nepal on 15th Dec 2024.