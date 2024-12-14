Minister Dr Rana Seeks International Support For Climate Justice To Nepal

Minister Dr Rana Seeks International Support For Climate Justice To Nepal

Dec. 14, 2024, 9:12 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, who is currently in a visit to Europe, sought international support for climate justice to Nepal.

In this connection, she held a meeting with Bernard Quintin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium, there on Friday.

They discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and explored ways for future cooperation.

During the meeting, Dr Rana called for Belgium’s support towards making Nepal’s graduation from the LDC category smooth, sustainable and irreversible. The discussions also focused on the ways to scale up economic engagements between Belgium and Nepal, including through investments in priority sectors.

The Minister expressed gratitude for Belgium's continued support for Nepal's socio-economic transformation while informing about her recent presentation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, where she raised the issue of climate justice and the impact of climate change on Nepal.

The Belgian government and the European Union were also urged to support Nepal in achieving the climate justice it deserves, reasoning that Nepal has been suffering unimaginable losses due to climate change in recent years.

Also, the meeting dwelt on Nepal's internal peace process with Minister Dr Rana informing that Nepal had reached the final stage of the conclusion of the peace process and the necessary rules and regulations already in place.

The Foreign Minister also sought Belgian government's support for Nepal's aspiration to secure positions in the United Nations Security Council, Human Right Council, and United Nations Economic and Social Council.

