Nepali Ambassador To Israel Pandit Meet Senior Israeli Officials

Dhan Prasad Pandit, Ambassador of Nepal to Israel, recently met with B.G (Res.) Gal Hirsch, Advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister on “Hostages Affairs.”
During the meeting Ambassador Pandit discussed various issues regarding Bipin Joshi and other hostages. He will directly report the matter to the Government of Nepal about the meeting reports the media.
