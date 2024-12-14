Nepali Ambassador To Israel Pandit Meet Senior Israeli Officials

Nepali Ambassador To Israel Pandit Meet Senior Israeli Officials

Dec. 14, 2024, 9:28 a.m.

Dhan Prasad Pandit, Ambassador of Nepal to Israel, recently met with B.G (Res.) Gal Hirsch, Advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister on “Hostages Affairs.”

During the meeting Ambassador Pandit discussed various issues regarding Bipin Joshi and other hostages. He will directly report the matter to the Government of Nepal about the meeting reports the media.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Three Young Nepali Human Rights Defenders Shared Their Work Is Making A Real Difference In The Fight For Justice
Dec 14, 2024
WB Approves USD 100 Million To Support Nepal's Policy Framework
Dec 14, 2024
Minister Dr Rana Seeks International Support For Climate Justice To Nepal
Dec 14, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country
Dec 14, 2024
Butwal And Hetauda Connected By 220 kV Transmission Line
Dec 13, 2024

More on National

Three Young Nepali Human Rights Defenders Shared Their Work Is Making A Real Difference In The Fight For Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Minister Dr Rana Seeks International Support For Climate Justice To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
SAARC Celebrates 40th Charter Day in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
President Of India Conferred insignia of Honorary General of Indian Army On CoAS Sigdel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Japan Hands Over The Children’s Home In Humla District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
U.S. Embassy Nepal Advances Preservation Of Lumbini Museum Collection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

WB Approves USD 100 Million To Support Nepal's Policy Framework By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
Israeli Forces Conduct First Withdrawal From Area In Southern Lebanon By Agencies Dec 14, 2024
South Korea President Yoon To Face 2nd Impeachment Vote By Agencies Dec 14, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024
Butwal And Hetauda Connected By 220 kV Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024
States’ Policy Conclave 2024 Presented Chhattisgarh as “Most Promising Investment Destination” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75