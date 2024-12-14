South Korea President Yoon To Face 2nd Impeachment Vote

Dec. 14, 2024, 8:55 a.m.

Judgement day has come again for South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol. Lawmakers will hold a second vote on whether he should be impeached for declaring martial law, and plunging the nation into chaos.

The opposition has submitted another motion against the embattled leader. The vote takes place on Saturday. Ruling party members boycotted the first, held one week ago.

Yoon declared martial law on December 3, but lawmakers overturned the decision just hours later. He is now subject to a criminal investigation. And there are growing calls for him to step down.

Yoon apologized, but has since grown more defiant. He addressed the nation on Thursday, saying he had no choice but to declare martial law because the opposition has paralyzed national politics.

He also vowed to stand firm against both the probe and attempt to have him impeached.

Saturday's motion needs two-thirds of the National Assembly to pass, including at least eight members of the ruling People Power Party. As of Friday night, seven reportedly intend to vote against Yoon.

Public anger in South Korea has not waned. Crowds continue to gather outside parliament.

Authorities are also closing in on people within their own ranks. Reports say they have arrested National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho. He reportedly said during questioning that Yoon repeatedly told him to arrest members of the National Assembly after declaring martial law.

Authorities have also detained the head of Seoul's Metropolitan Police Agency.

Agencies

