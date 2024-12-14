Three Young Nepali Human Rights Defenders Shared Their Work Is Making A Real Difference In The Fight For Justice

Dec. 14, 2024, 10:25 a.m.

Veronique Lorenzo, Ambassador of the European Union to Nepal, said that respecting human rights is not easy and there have been many setbacks in some parts of the world recently.

She said that the human rights situation in Nepal is fair. Ambassador said that Russian aggression against Ukraine is an existential threat as we have not seen such threat for years.

Ambassador Veronique Lorenzo said that European Union has very strong programs for human rights defenders including LGBTQ+.

Tiwari.jpg

She spoke at a program on "United in Diversity: Stories from Nepal's Human Rights Defenders, organized to mark Human Rights Day.

Nepal's three young human rights defenders Anugraha Ghale, Barun Basyal and Anjali Tiwari shared their experiences in a TED-style talk.

Organized by the EU Delegation to Nepal, the two-hour program was lively with a question and answer session after each human rights defender's presentation.

Three young Nepali human rights defenders shared how their work is making a real difference in the fight for justice.

In a country where over 40 percent of the population is youth, the narrative presented by all three presenters explained the state of human rights in Nepal.

