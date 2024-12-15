Nirmala Sharma Is Close To Winning The Presidency Of The Federation Of Journalists

Nirmala Sharma Is Close To Winning The Presidency Of The Federation Of Journalists

Dec. 15, 2024, 8:48 a.m.

For the first time in the history of seven decades, the Federation of Nepalese Journalists has a strong chance of getting a female leadership.

Nirmala Sharma has come close to winning the presidency of the Federation of Nepalese Journalists.

Sharma is leading the race by a big margin. she got 3 thousand 973 votes, while another candidate for the president, Ramesh Bisht, got 2 thousand 829 votes

Sharma is the joint candidate of Nepal Press Union and Press Chautari Nepal. Bista is a rebel of the press union. He was supported by Press Center and Samajwadi Press Organization.

Ram Prasad Dahal also came close to winning the position of General Secretary.

The Central Election Committee has announced that all the voting results will be announced at once on Sunday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Yomari Punhi, Dhanya Purnima, Udhauli Festival 2024: Importance And Significant
Dec 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country
Dec 15, 2024
IWMI Launches A Study On Rain And Floods For The Sustainability Of Groundwater In Nepal
Dec 14, 2024
Three Young Nepali Human Rights Defenders Shared Their Work Is Making A Real Difference In The Fight For Justice
Dec 14, 2024
WB Approves USD 100 Million To Support Nepal's Policy Framework
Dec 14, 2024

More on National

IWMI Launches A Study On Rain And Floods For The Sustainability Of Groundwater In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 43 minutes ago
Three Young Nepali Human Rights Defenders Shared Their Work Is Making A Real Difference In The Fight For Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepali Ambassador To Israel Pandit Meet Senior Israeli Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Minister Dr Rana Seeks International Support For Climate Justice To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
SAARC Celebrates 40th Charter Day in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
President Of India Conferred insignia of Honorary General of Indian Army On CoAS Sigdel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Yomari Punhi, Dhanya Purnima, Udhauli Festival 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2024
Syria's Interim Government To Review Relations With Russia, Iran By Agencies Dec 15, 2024
Yoon And National Assembly Under Scrutiny By Agencies Dec 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2024
South Korean National Assembly passes impeachment motion against Yoon By Agencies Dec 14, 2024
WB Approves USD 100 Million To Support Nepal's Policy Framework By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75