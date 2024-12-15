Nirmala Sharma Is Close To Winning The Presidency Of The Federation Of Journalists

For the first time in the history of seven decades, the Federation of Nepalese Journalists has a strong chance of getting a female leadership.

Nirmala Sharma has come close to winning the presidency of the Federation of Nepalese Journalists.

Sharma is leading the race by a big margin. she got 3 thousand 973 votes, while another candidate for the president, Ramesh Bisht, got 2 thousand 829 votes

Sharma is the joint candidate of Nepal Press Union and Press Chautari Nepal. Bista is a rebel of the press union. He was supported by Press Center and Samajwadi Press Organization.

Ram Prasad Dahal also came close to winning the position of General Secretary.

The Central Election Committee has announced that all the voting results will be announced at once on Sunday.