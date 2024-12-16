CoAS Sigdel Returns Home

Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) General Ashok Raj Sigdel has returned home on Sunday by concluding his an official visit to India.

Assistant CoAS, Lieutenant General Pradip Jung KC welcomed General Sigdel at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), the Nepali Army said.

General Sigdel was conferred upon the rank of an Honorary General of the Indian Army by President of India Droupadi Murmu on December 12.

During his visit, CoAS Sigdel participated as the Reviewing Officer at the passing out parade of Officer Cadets at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, according to the NA. Officer Cadet Prabin Pandey from Nepali Army was awarded with the “Best Foreign Officer Cadet Award” amongst 35 foreign Officer Cadets undergoing training at the Academy.

CoAS Sigdel had separate courtesy calls with Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and Secretaries of the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs.

General Sigdel had left here for New Delhi on December 10 at the official invitation of Chief of the Army Staff of Indian Army Upendra Dwivedi.