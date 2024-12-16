Former Mayor PL Singh Passed Away

Dec. 16, 2024, 10:09 a.m.

Singh, who was elected in the local elections in 2049 and became the then mayor of Kathmandu Municipality, died this morning at his residence in Chaksibari.

85-year-old Singh, who has been unwell for a long time, underwent an abdominal surgery last year.

He also had problems with his lungs. He was also a former minister.

He worked as the chief supporter of Ganeshman Singh, the founding leader of Nepali Congress and the supreme commander of the 2046 mass movement.

He had been disagreeing with the policy taken by the Congress recently.

