Kathmandu Metropolis Declared A Public Holiday On The Death Of Former Mayor Singh

Dec. 16, 2024, 10:27 a.m.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City has declared a public holiday today to mourn the death of former Mayor PL Singh.

Singh, who was also a former minister, died this morning at his residence in Chaksibari, Thamel. After winning the local elections in 2049, Singh became the mayor of the then Kathmandu municipality.

In the notice issued by the Kathmandu Metropolitan Municipality, it is said that the family of the Metropolitan Municipality offers heartfelt condolences on the sudden death of former Chief PL Singh, who declared Kathmandu Municipality a Metropolitan Municipality on 29th November 2052, at his private residence this morning.

With high respect for the contribution he made during his stay in Kathmandu Metropolitan City and being active in social service, it is requested as per the directive that apart from essential services, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City and its subordinate offices will be on mourning leave today dated 1st of January 2081.

