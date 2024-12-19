Scoial Crimes Including Rape Cases Rises: Nepal Police

Nepal Police said that incidents of social crimes have been on the rise.

In a report published by Nepal Police revealed that the statistics for the first quarter of the current fiscal, revealing an increasing trend in social crime incidents.

Presenting the case registration details up to mid-November, Nepal Police Spokesperson and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bishwo Adhikari said that an average of 162 cases of social crimes are registered daily across the country.

SSP Adhikari said that, on average, 20 suicide cases and seven forceful rape cases are also filed daily in different police offices across the country.

Compared to the first four months of the previous fiscal year, this year's figures for the same period indicate an increase in crime cases. SSP Adhikari said that 193 homicide cases were registered during this period last year, while 192 cases have been recorded this year.

Similarly, 823 rape cases were registered by mid-November this year, compared to 809 during the same period last year.

In regard to attempted rape cases, 163 were registered in the first four months of the previous fiscal year, which has risen to 186 cases during the same period this year. Organised crime cases have also seen a significant rise, with 39 cases registered this year compared to five last year. Drug-related cases increased from 1,369 in the first quarter of the last fiscal year to 1,619 this year.

SSP Adhikari said that the Headquarters has been organising awareness campaigns across the country to reduce social and financial crimes.

Meanwhile, the trend of police personnel resigning from their service has been increasing lately. In the first four months of the period, 509 police personnel resigned from the service.

SSP Adhikari said 509 police personnel resigned from their various positions, especially junior ranks.

In the meantime, 248 other police personnel received compulsory retirement from the service.

SSP Adhikari said that in the last four months, Police Headquarters recruited 622 other personnel. Of them, 96 were recruited for police inspector posts, 68 for technical police sub-inspectors, 364 for sub-inspectors, and 94 for office assistants.