ADB-Nepal Fifty Years Of Partnership In Energy Sector

The photo exhibition, organised in collaboration between ADB and the Photojournalist Club, Nepal, concluded at the Nepal Art Council in Babarmahal and the Mahendra Narayan Nidhi Mithila Culture Centre in Janakpur.

The week-long photo exhibition was held in Kathmandu from December 3 to 9 and in Janakpur, Madhesh Province, from December 12 to 18, marking five decades of collaboration between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Nepal Government in the development of Nepal’s energy sector.

Madhesh Province's Minister for Energy, Irrigation, and Water Supply, Shesh Narayan Yadav, visited the photo exhibition in Janakpur.

After his visit, Minister Yadav remarked that the photo exhibition was meaningful.

He said that the exhibit depicted the work carried out by ADB in collaboration with the government of Nepal for electricity development.

Dwarika Kafle, president of the Photojournalist Club, said that the exhibitions held in Kathmandu and Janakpur helped high-ranking officials responsible for central and provincial government duties, private sector entrepreneurs, and the general public gain direct insights into the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) contributions to energy production, transmission, and distribution in Nepal in collaboration with the Government of Nepal.

Kafle said that the photo exhibition showcased the achievements and developments Nepal' made in the energy sector in collaboration with ADB in the last 50 years.

The exhibition was divided into four sections: production, transmission, distribution, and ‘Beyond the Meter’.