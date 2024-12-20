Dr. Bindu Lohani Appointed As Chancellor of Nepal University

Dr. Bindu Lohani Appointed As Chancellor of Nepal University

Dec. 20, 2024, 7:41 p.m.

The first meeting of the Protection Council (Board of Trustees) Dr. Lohani has been appointed as the chancellor of the university. He was appointed Chancellor for a four-year term.

According to the university, there is a provision in the law to select the chancellor from among the board members. According to the provisions of the Act, Dr. According to the university, Lohani has been appointed as the Chancellor.

Dr. Lohani graduated in 1970 in engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology in India.

Similarly, he received his master's degree in civil engineering from the University of North Carolina, USA in 1974, and his PhD in environmental technology and management from the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok in 1977.

He was also the Vice President of the Asian Development Bank.

Similarly, he received his master's degree in civil engineering from the University of North Carolina, USA in 1974, and his PhD in environmental technology and management from the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok in 1977.

He was also the Vice President of the Asian Development Bank.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Supreme Court Ordered To Release Durga Prasai
Dec 20, 2024
Nepal BFSI Summit 2024: A Strategic Leap toward Climate Mitigation and Sustainable Growth
Dec 20, 2024
FNCCI Signs Agreement With Korea Importers Association
Dec 20, 2024
Nepal And Korea Inks Agreement On Trade And Investment
Dec 20, 2024
ADB-Nepal Fifty Years Of Partnership In Energy Sector
Dec 20, 2024

More on National

ADB-Nepal Fifty Years Of Partnership In Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 57 minutes ago
SWISS SUPPORT: Construction Of A Trekking Trail In Koshi By A Correspondent 1 day, 12 hours ago
IIDS Launches Stuty Report On “Nepali Migrant Dreams in the American Landscape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Scoial Crimes Including Rape Cases Rises: Nepal Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Foreign Minister Dr Rana In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
NEA's Profit Exceeds Rs 9 Billion In Three Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Supreme Court Ordered To Release Durga Prasai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024
Nepal BFSI Summit 2024: A Strategic Leap toward Climate Mitigation and Sustainable Growth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024
India, China agree on resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, cross-border river cooperation, Nathula border trade By Agencies Dec 20, 2024
FNCCI Signs Agreement With Korea Importers Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024
Nepal And Korea Inks Agreement On Trade And Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024
Russia Advancing Toward Priority Goals In Ukraine: Putin By Agencies Dec 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75