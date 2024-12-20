Dr. Bindu Lohani Appointed As Chancellor of Nepal University

The first meeting of the Protection Council (Board of Trustees) Dr. Lohani has been appointed as the chancellor of the university. He was appointed Chancellor for a four-year term.

According to the university, there is a provision in the law to select the chancellor from among the board members. According to the provisions of the Act, Dr. According to the university, Lohani has been appointed as the Chancellor.

Dr. Lohani graduated in 1970 in engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology in India.

Similarly, he received his master's degree in civil engineering from the University of North Carolina, USA in 1974, and his PhD in environmental technology and management from the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok in 1977.

He was also the Vice President of the Asian Development Bank.

