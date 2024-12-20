Zelenskyy Wants Talks Toward Ceasefire After Trump Inauguration

Zelenskyy Wants Talks Toward Ceasefire After Trump Inauguration

Dec. 20, 2024, 8:41 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office next year he wants to speak with European countries about how a ceasefire with Russia can be achieved.

Zelenskyy held a news conference after he took part in a EU leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday.

He said that, when talking about a ceasefire, people should know beforehand "what will happen afterwards."

He expressed his desire to draw up a plan to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from continuing the invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy indicated he wants to start working on the plan after President-elect Trump is inaugurated in January.

Zelenskyy has been insisting that, in order to achieve a ceasefire with Russia and start peace talks, future Russian invasions must be deterred and the security of Ukraine must be guaranteed.

Some European nations are proposing that foreign troops be deployed to Ukraine after a ceasefire agreement is implemented.

Zelenskyy said that the idea could be considered as an alternative, until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO. He added that he wants to advance talks on the details of a plan.

Agencies

India, China agree on resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, cross-border river cooperation, Nathula border trade
Dec 20, 2024
Russia Advancing Toward Priority Goals In Ukraine: Putin
Dec 20, 2024
President Yoon planned to declare martial law in Early November: South Korean Media
Dec 19, 2024
Japan's Kairos rocket has suffered a failure after launch
Dec 18, 2024
SoftBank's Son To Announce $100 Billion Investment In US During Visit To Trump
Dec 17, 2024

More on International

Russia Advancing Toward Priority Goals In Ukraine: Putin By Agencies 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
President Yoon planned to declare martial law in Early November: South Korean Media By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Senior Russian official hints at revenge for Moscow blast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Japan's Kairos rocket has suffered a failure after launch By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
SoftBank's Son To Announce $100 Billion Investment In US During Visit To Trump By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
UN Special Envoy Calls For 'Quick End' To Economic Sanctions On Syria By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal BFSI Summit 2024: A Strategic Leap toward Climate Mitigation and Sustainable Growth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024
India, China agree on resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, cross-border river cooperation, Nathula border trade By Agencies Dec 20, 2024
FNCCI Signs Agreement With Korea Importers Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024
Nepal And Korea Inks Agreement On Trade And Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024
ADB-Nepal Fifty Years Of Partnership In Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75