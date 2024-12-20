Zelenskyy Wants Talks Toward Ceasefire After Trump Inauguration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office next year he wants to speak with European countries about how a ceasefire with Russia can be achieved.

Zelenskyy held a news conference after he took part in a EU leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday.

He said that, when talking about a ceasefire, people should know beforehand "what will happen afterwards."

He expressed his desire to draw up a plan to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from continuing the invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy indicated he wants to start working on the plan after President-elect Trump is inaugurated in January.

Zelenskyy has been insisting that, in order to achieve a ceasefire with Russia and start peace talks, future Russian invasions must be deterred and the security of Ukraine must be guaranteed.

Some European nations are proposing that foreign troops be deployed to Ukraine after a ceasefire agreement is implemented.

Zelenskyy said that the idea could be considered as an alternative, until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO. He added that he wants to advance talks on the details of a plan.