5.2 Richter Scale Earthqiale Hits Bajura

An earthquake has occurred in Bajura district at 4.14 am today. The epicentre of the tremor measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was at Gotri in Jagannanth Rural Municipality in the north-east part of the district, according to the Earthquake Monitoring Station, Surkhet.

In the district headquarters Martadi, people scurried out of homes making noise soon after the tremor. The people are anxious of aftershocks. Reports of damage and casualties due to the earthquake have not been received until the filing of this news. (RSS)