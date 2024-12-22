Outplaying Sudurpaschim Royals in the final played at a packed TU International Cricket Ground on Saturday, Janakpur Bolts Wins The inaugural edition of Nepal Premier League (NPL)

Sudurpaschim had defeated Janakpur twice in the tournament before the duo met in the final. However, the Bolts did not lose in the most important match and went on to lift the NPL trophy.

The ground erupted when Mayan Yadav pushed the second ball of the final over towards the leg side and Janakpur chased 185 runs successfully with four balls remaining.

After the win, Janakpur Bolts players and staff took a lap of appreciation around the ground, clapping for the arriving fans as a gesture of gratitude for their unwavering support. It was the first time in the NPL that Sudur’s fans, who were the loudest, were silenced.

A queue of Janakpur fans from the TU Ground to Balkhu Chowk could be seen obstructing traffic after the final game concluded, cheering over the win and celebrating with colours like in Holi festival. However, the cheers did not end in Balkhu, the fans were loud until they reached their homes.

Meanwhile, the noise was not the loudest around TU Cricket Ground but around 250 km away in Janakpur, Janakpur Bolts’ hometown.

Live videos across social media showed that the streets of Janakpur erupted in jubilant celebrations as locals poured out to mark their team’s historic NPL victory. Fans were rallying around Janakpur city on motorcycles as thousands gathered on the Janaki Temple premises after the win.

“Cricket has had a big influence on the lives of thousands of youths in Madhes. Janakpur was representing this region in the NPL and I am happy to see the team lift the trophy against all odds,” said Subh Mandal, a youth from Birgunj who works in Kathmandu.

Mandal, with around a dozen of his hometown friends, was covered in red colour following a celebration when he walked towards Balkhu Chowk to take a bus to Koteshwor.

“My father was watching the final live on the television alongside other family members back home. But when I called him after coming out of the ground to share the happiness, he was not at home; he had reached the Janaki Temple premises to celebrate with the entire city,” said Bikash Agrawal, a teenager who is pursuing his +2 education in Lalitpur.

“I am quite impressed with how the NPL began and concluded. I came to watch the opening game as well. The whole tournament had been a rollercoaster ride as a Janakpur Bolts fan, but it has ended well,” Agrawal added.