Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Rain In One or Two Places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces

Dec. 23, 2024, 7:45 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partially partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light rain in onne of two places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces and mostly fair in the rest of the country. Simillary, there will be fair in Kathmandu Valley.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight except light snow fall in the high Himalayan region.

Nepal’s Exports In first five months of FY Increased By Record
Dec 23, 2024
Nepal Exported Electricity worth Rs. 13 Billion To India In 5 Months
Dec 22, 2024
Janakpur Bolts Wins The inaugural edition of Nepal Premier League (NPL)
Dec 22, 2024
Russia says Ukrainian drones attacked deep inside its territory
Dec 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces
Dec 22, 2024

