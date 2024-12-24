Snowfall In Humla Affects Normal Life

Snowfall In Humla Affects Normal Life

Dec. 24, 2024, 11:02 a.m.

Humla has witnessed snowfall. Although the weather was clear till Monday afternoon, snowfall started occurring since last night.    

Chief District Officer Narayan Pandey informed that the snowfall occurred in Simkot, the district headquarters. Up to two inches of snow has accumulated here, while there was up to one feet of snow in the higher reaches including north Namkha rural municipality.    

The cold has increased with snowfall in the district. He said dipping temperature with snowfall has also created complications in the movement.    

Snowfall has affected normal life in Limi, Yari, Halji, Til and Hilsa Chala villages of Namkha of the district, it is reported.    

The temperature has now reached minus in Simkot. Rainfall is taking place in the southern part of the district.   

Chief District Officer Pandey has urged the elderly and children to stay safe during the snowfall and also cautioned the people of the surrounding settlement of possible avalanche.  (RSS)

